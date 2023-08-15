Rhea Ripley sends a five-word message after her viral pinfall on RAW

On this week's Monday Night RAW, Rhea Ripley defeated Indi Hartwell. Following her victory, she took to Twitter to send out a five-word message.

In recent weeks, there has been a lot of tension within The Judgment Day because of the issues between Finn Balor and Damian Priest. The opening segment of this week's show saw Ripley, Priest, and Dominik Mysterio address the issues within the faction.

Ripley, however, once again caught the attention of the WWE Universe, courtesy of her unique pinfall technique, which she used to beat Hartwell. Taking to Twitter, she reacted to the same.

"Another one for the collection," wrote Ripley.

Finn Balor recently spoke quite highly of Rhea Ripley

Finn Balor recently praised Rhea Ripley and spoke quite highly of his fellow Judgment Day stablemate.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Balor stated that The Eradicator had an X-factor that set her apart from others. He even briefly spoke about Damian Priets and Dominik Mysterio.

The former Universal Champion mentioned that Balor and Priest had upped their game while praising Mysterio, who is relatively new to the professional wrestling business. Balor said:

"She (Rhea Ripley) brings unquantifiable charisma that rubs off everyone that's around her, and she's got that X-factor that very people have got in this world, let alone this business. So just getting to be around her and Dominik and their youthful exuberance rubs off on me and Damian."

Ripley is the reigning WWE Women's World Champion. However, she hasn't defended her championship in quite some time. Her last title defense was against Natalya on an episode of RAW.

The Eradicator is currently feuding with Raquel Rodriguez, and a match between the two women could potentially take place at some point down the road.

Who should Ripley's next title defense be against? Sound off in the comments section.

