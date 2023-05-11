26-year-old WWE Superstar sends Mother's Day message to Rhea Ripley

A WWE Superstar recently sent a Mother's Day message to The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley.

Dominik Mysterio battled his father, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. He attempted to use a steel chain as a weapon, but Bad Bunny ripped it away. Rey went on to win the match, and the rapper got the better of The Judgment Day again this past Saturday night at Backlash by defeating Damian Priest in a Street Fight.

However, the night wasn't a complete failure for the group as Rhea Ripley was able to defeat Zelina Vega to retain the SmackDown Women's Championship.

The relationship between Rhea and Dominik has been one of the most entertaining aspects of WWE television as of late. Mysterio has begun referring to The Eradicator as his "Mami" and recently took to Twitter to send the 26-year-old star a Mother's Day message.

"Happy Mexican Mother’s Day to my Mami @RheaRipley_WWE Te invitamos a la carne asada ⚖️," tweeted Dominik.

Natalya confronts Rhea Ripley on WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley appears to have a new challenger for the SmackDown Women's Championship after Natalya confronted her on RAW.

The Eradicator won the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39 by defeating Charlotte Flair. The match took place during Night 1 and many fans felt that it was the best match of the weekend. Charlotte has been on hiatus since WrestleMania 39 but was selected by SmackDown during this year's draft.

During this past Monday's edition of RAW, Rhea dominated Dana Brooke in a non-title match. She attacked Dana after the bell and locked in a submission hold in the middle of the ring. Natalya's music hit and the 40-year-old confronted Rhea in the ring. After a brief staredown, Ripley and Dominik exited the ring as Natalya stood tall.

Rhea is just now entering the prime of her career and has the potential to be one of the greatest female superstars of all time. Only time will tell if Natalya or anyone else on the RAW roster will be able to put a stop to Ripley's momentum and take the title away from her.

