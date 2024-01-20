26-year-old WWE Superstar sends warning message ahead of major SmackDown match

A WWE Superstar recently sent a message to his opponent ahead of a major SmackDown match. The name in question is Elton Prince.

On SmackDown: New Year Revolution, Elton Prince and his tag team partner, Kit Wilson, were scheduled to face Butch and his mystery partner in a four-man tag team match. In a surprising turn of events, Tyler Bate made his main-roster debut to join forces with his former stablemate. The former British Strong Style faction mates defeated Pretty Deadly.

The two teams are scheduled to face each other at the upcoming edition of Friday Night SmackDown. Ahead of the match, Elton Prince took to Twitter to send a message to Tyler Bate while referring to their rivalry in NXT UK. Tyler Bate, teaming up with his Moustache Mountain partner Trent Seven, defeated Pretty Deadly for the NXT UK Tag Team Championship in 2021:

"There will be no surprises this time, Tyler will not get the satisfaction of ruining our time at snackdown the same way he did NXTUK," wrote Elton Prince.

It will be interesting to see which team picks up the win when they lock horns again tonight on the blue brand.

WWE Superstar Butch sends message ahead of Smackdown

Butch has been involved in an extended feud against Pretty Deadly. The 30-year-old crossed paths with the tag team in October 2023, back when he was a part of The Bawling Brutes. Butch, alongside teammate Ridge Holland, took on Pretty Deady multiple times, with both teams exchanging wins.

A loss against Street Profits and Pretty Deadly in a triple threat tag team match to determine the number one contenders for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship led to dissension between Butch and Holland. The latter walked out on his teammate the following week during a tag team match against Pretty Deadly.

It was their last match together as a tag team. Holland left the main roster and is currently trying to prove a point in NXT. However, Butch was left stranded alone against his rivals until Tyler Bate showed up on SmackDown: New Year's Revolution.

Ahead of their rematch against Pretty Deadly later tonight, Butch took to Twitter to send a message to the opposing team.

Who do you think would win the tag team match tonight on WWE SmackDown? Sound off in the comments section below.

