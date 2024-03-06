26-year-old WWE Superstar shows off new look

A popular female WWE Superstar recently took to social media to show off a new haircut.

The female star is none other than NXT star Gigi Dolin. Many fans believe her best run to date in the Tuesday show was when she was part of the Toxic Attraction trio alongside Jacy Jayne and Mandy Rose. The latter was released in December 2022, and Dolin and Jayne, by default, became a tag team. But they did not last together for very long.

In February 2023, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne began a feud which culminated in a rubber match on the May 30 episode of NXT. In a Weaponized Steel Cage match, Dolin defeated Jayne.

Gigi Dolin has remained a singles star since the full-fledged breakup of Toxic Attraction and has largely been floundering in the former black-and-gold brand. Earlier today, Dolin took to Instagram to share a new look.

Gigi Dolin got engaged in November 2023 to former WWE Superstar

Zachary Wentz, who is currently signed to TNA, was known in WWE as Nash Carter.

Gigi Dolin announced her engagement to Zachary on Instagram late last year while discussing her trip on Disney's Wish Cruise.

"This has been a dream of mine since I was a little girl," Dolin said regarding the cruise. "I am fully a Disney adult, because I was a Disney kid. And for me it's filled with nostalgia, warm fuzzies and family memories for generations and I have been lucky enough to find a guy who is the exact same way. It was the most amazing weekend of my life."

The NXT star even spoke about how she and her fiance are dealing with heartbreak. After getting released by WWE, Wentz returned to TNA. Dolin acknowledged in the post that he asked her to marry him on the first night of their vacation together. The NXT star concluded:

"There's so much I could say, but the bottom line is my heart is so full, I couldn't have asked for a better human," Dolin continued. "Now it's time to take on the world because 'Adventure is out there!'"

It remains to be seen if Gigi Dolin will be featured in a significant role similar to her time associated with Toxic Attraction. She has already made main roster appearances in WWE.

