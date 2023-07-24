26-year-old WWE Superstar spotted breaking character

The fact that WWE is scripted and the action is based on storylines is now a well-known fact throughout most of the world. Still, for WWE Superstars, maintaining their characters inside and outside the ring is very important. Now, Maxxine Dupri has been spotted breaking character by hanging out with Chelsea Green.

Maintaining kayfabe was very important in the wrestling world back in the day. Wrestlers made sure that there could not be any questions about the reality of their characters.

When fans, reporters, or even TV show hosts suggested that wrestling was not real, some wrestlers went too far, slapping them or challenging them. Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan once even choked out the late Richard Belzer live on TV to demonstrate that wrestling was not fake.

Since then, times have changed quite a bit.

Maxxine Dupri posted a picture of herself with Chelsea Green on her Instagram, with both stars looking quite happy. Given that Dupri is a babyface, and Green is an outright heel, the picture was a break in the young WWE star's character.

Screenshot of Dupri's Instagram story

While back in the day, this would have been unthinkable, in modern wrestling, this is no longer as surprising, with the reality of wrestling an open secret.