5 WWE Superstars who got angry at wrestling being called 'fake'

WWE has been around for around seven decades at this point. From being just one of several major pro-wrestling corporations in the United States to becoming a global media giant, Vince McMahon's promotion has seen it all. The most fascinating aspect of WWE (as is with pro-wrestling as a whole) is the fact that it's scripted entertainment, similar to a weekly soap opera.

Its scripted nature allows the company to experiment with almost every possibility under the sun. The bumps WWE Superstars take and the punishment inflicted on their bodies on a weekly basis are all as real as they can get. That's why most Superstars don't take it lightly when someone dubs WWE, or the business, as being fake. In this list, we will be taking a look at five Superstars who were furious when WWE was called 'fake' by someone.

#5 Becky Lynch ranted about Ronda Rousey after the latter called WWE 'fake'

Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch

The feud between Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey on the Road to WWE WrestleMania 35 reached a boiling point when The Baddest Woman On The Planet called WWE a fake sport. Becky Lynch appeared on 'In The Kliq' around that time and ripped into Rousey for calling WWE 'fake' in her promos. Here are some notable quotes from Becky during her aforementioned appearance:

The fact of the matter is, let’s talk brass tacks shall we, because at Thanksgiving Ronda Rousey was in her kitchen crying, crying about how hard this business is because she couldn’t be at home to cook breakfast for her husband.

So, I have had no rest, no rest in at least four years, two years before that in NXT that makes six years and I have not cried about it once, but she has been on the road, not even on a full-time schedule for at this stage, what, four months?

Becky Lynch was the most popular Superstar in WWE, back in early 2019. She went on to headline WrestleMania 35 against Rousey and Charlotte Flair, with both Women's titles on the line. Lynch pinned Rousey to become a double Champion and create history on The Grandest Stage Of Them All.

