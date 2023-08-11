26-year-old WWE Superstar takes a shot at Rhea Ripley

In recent weeks, Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley has been a mainstay on WWE NXT. She has been appearing on the brand alongside Dominik Mysterio.

During Ripley's appearances on NXT, she has been involved in a storyline with Lyra Valkyria, whom she has put over recently. A few weeks ago on NXT, the two crossed paths in a singles match, with The Eradicator walking out with the victory.

Taking to Twitter, Valkyria posted backstage photos of herself from this week's NXT and took a dig at The Nightmare.

"Shortly before kicking @RheaRipley_WWE in the head," wrote Valkyria.

Check out Valkyria's tweet below:

Maxxine Dupri recently expressed her interest in a match against Rhea Ripley

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley is arguably the most dominant female wrestler in WWE. However, that doesn't intimidate Maxxine Dupri, who recently expressed her interest in facing The Eradicator at some point in the future.

For the majority of her career, Dupri has worked as a valet/manager. She started off working alongside Maximum Male Models before allying with Chad Gable and Otis.

This has led to Dupri stepping foot into the ring as a wrestler. Despite only competing in a handful of matches so far, the 26-year-old has gotten herself over with the WWE Universe.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Dupri expressed her interest in a match against Ripley. She believes that she stands a chance against the reigning Women's World Champion.

Dupri said:

"I do think Rhea Ripley is dangerous. She is dangerous in the ring, but I think with the training that I have going on right now, and as I continue to grow and evolve, I think I stand a chance."

Another 26-year-old who has taken things into her own hands against Ripley is Lyra Valkyria. This week on NXT, she didn't hesitate in attacking The Eradicator.

Are you interested in the Lyra Valkyria vs. Rhea Ripley feud? Sound off in the comment section below.

Recommended Video Sneak peek of Heels Season 2 Episode 3, a show starring CM Punk and AJ Lee