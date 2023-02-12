26-year-old WWE Superstar will be out of action due to torn ACL

The journey of a WWE Superstar is full of ups and downs. Getting injured while training or during a match is a part of being a professional wrestler that happens quite often. Recently, WWE NXT Superstar Amari Miller revealed that she will be getting surgery next week for her torn ACL.

In 2021, NXT received another reboot as the edgy brand once again became the developmental brand for the company to create superstars for tomorrow. A while back, the company signed several athletes for the developmental brand, including Amari Miller.

Last night, Miller announced through her social media account that she will be out of action for a long time. She revealed the nature of the injury and thanked the fans for their support during these difficult times. Check it out:

"I have torn my ACL and getting surgery next week. Life happens in the CRAZIEST way. Everything happens for a reason and I totally think everything lately has been a blessing in disguise for a powerful future. I will keep u all updated, minor setback for major COMEBACK. Love u💚"

The average time for a superstar to recover from a torn ACL is around six months to a year. It seems like fans will most likely see her by the end of the year or at the beginning of next year.

Amari Miller was last seen at WWE NXT New Year's Evil 2023

Last year, the landscape of the women's division in NXT changed forever. Roxanne Perez ended the 'Golden Goddess' Mandy Rose's title reign, which lasted over 400 days.

After becoming the NXT Women's Champion, Roxanne Perez announced that a Battle Royale will be contested to determine her next challenger for WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2023.

Amari Miller was one of the participants in the Battle Royale which took place at WWE NXT New Year's Evil. She was eliminated early on in the match by Lash Legend.

In the end, Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin went on to win the match. The duo faced Roxanne Perez in a Triple Threat match at Vengeance Day but failed to win the NXT Women's Championship.

