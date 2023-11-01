"265lb BLA-MOAN" - Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson pays tribute to David Beckham on Halloween [PHOTO]

WWE legend Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson recently shared a picture on his Instagram handle on the occasion of Halloween.

The season of Halloween is upon us, and people around the world have started implementing the tradition of wearing scary costumes. Several WWE Superstars have already shared their unique outfits.

The Brahma Bull also shared a picture of himself dressed up as David Beckham. He can be seen donning a Manchester United jersey with a hair wig, paying tribute to the iconic footballer.

"265lb BLA-MOAN BECKHAM. #7 on the field #1 in your heart Happy Halloween, my friends!!! BlaMoan = Black + Samoan #BendItLikeABlaMoan #TaurusEnergy #May2ndBabies," The Rock shared.

Check out The Rock's Instagram post below:

The Rock's last WWE appearance was during the September 15 edition of Friday Night SmackDown, when he came out to confront Austin Theory.

Ric Flair explains why The Rock did not make his WWE Mount Rushmore

The 16-time World Champion, Ric Flair, recently named Stone Cold Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker, and Shawn Michaels to be a part of his WWE Mount Rushmore.

One of the major names missing was that of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. During a recent edition of The Breakfast Club Power podcast, The Nature Boy explained his decision. He said that he did not include The Great One in his list as his in-ring career was too short.

"He would be except he didn't stay long enough. I think part of the Mount Rushmore is longevity. It's hard to be really good and Rock was great but he took off and he's on my Mount Rushmore for interview skills and everything else. I remained very close to him... He just had that unbelievable amount of charisma. God! What a great guy," Ric Flair said.

The two giants of the industry have only had one singles match against each other in their storied careers, which took place during an episode of RAW in 2002.

What was your reaction to seeing The Rock cosplay as David Beckham for Halloween? Let us know in the comments section below.

