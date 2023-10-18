"He didn't stay long enough," "He took off" - Ric Flair opens up on The Rock

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently talked about and explained why The Rock is not on his Mount Rushmore of wrestling.

Dwayne Johnson and Flair are two of the greatest wrestlers in WWE history. Both have won several championships during their time in the pro wrestling business. While The Nature Boy has retired from the ring, The Rock recently made his return to the Stamford-based promotion to confront Austin Theory, and according to several reports, he is expected to wrestle Roman Reigns in the future.

Many wrestlers have placed The People's Champ in their Mount Rushmore of professional wrestling. However, on the latest edition of The Breakfast Club Power podcast, Ric Flair talked about why he did not include Dwayne Johnson in his list.

The Nature Boy said The Rock was in his Mount Rushmore for great interview skills and everything else but not as a wrestler because he left the business too early to pursue his Hollywood career.

"He[The Rock] would be except he didn't stay long enough. I think part of the Mount Rushmore is longevity. It's hard to be really good and Rock was great but he took off and he's on my Mount Rushmore for interview skills and everything else. I remained very close to him... He just had that unbelievable amount of charisma. God! What a great guy," Flair said.[From 18:27 to 19:45]

You can check out the whole interview below:

WWE legend Ric Flair mentioned other wrestlers on his Mount Rushmore instead of The Rock

In the same podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair mentioned other wrestlers who are on his Mount Rushmore instead of The Rock.

The Nature Boy said that he considers himself the best but also revealed his Mount Rushmore, which included Stone Cold Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker, and Shawn Michaels.

"Yes[I consider myself the best]! [Why?] Because I am... I'm not on my Mount Rushmore because I believe it's better to have somebody else put you there but my Mount Rushmore in terms of importance to the business is Stone Cold, Hulk[Hogan] obviously, [The] Undertaker and I think Shawn Michaels [he] is the greatest performer of all time in our business... I consider myself lucky to be considered one of the best," Flair said. [17:36 - 18:24]

The Nature Boy opened up about his insecurities before going into a match against Shawn Michaels at WWE WrestleMania 24. You can read more about it here.

What did you think about Ric Flair's Mount Rushmore? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit the Breakfast Club Power podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any of the quotes from this article.

Recommended Video John Cena's weirdest WWE matches