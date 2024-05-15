27-year-old female star admits she "bullied" her way into a major WWE title match; sidesteps Trick Williams talk

A female WWE Superstar isn't shying away from controversy. Following her win on NXT Tuesday, Lash Legend claimed to use assertive tactics to secure her place in the upcoming Women's North American Championship match on June 9.

The 27-year-old star is currently a part of The Meta Four faction on the white and gold brand. A few weeks ago, Trick Williams kissed Legend on live television and later, a romantic angle was teased between the two.

On the May 14, 2024 episode of NXT, Lash Legend defeated Ivy Nile to punch her ticket to the Women's North American Title Six-Pack Ladder Match at Battleground, hosted at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. She also crossed paths with the NXT Champion. Meanwhile, there was a mysterious backstage attack on The Meta-Four leader, Noam Dar.

In a post-match NXT Exclusive interview, Legend boasted about her victory over the RAW star, crediting her dominance and strategic maneuvers. The 27-year-old also expressed concern for her crew member, who was attacked backstage.

"Of course, I bullied my way into this historic ladder match. I mean, I did exactly what I said I was gonna do, bully all these pipsqueaks, lash out, get the win, and now I’m in. Now, I’m very grateful. I knew I could kill it and do what I do. But I would be crazy to not mention all of this ruckus and chaos that’s going around me. My crew, poor Noam. He got attacked. I don’t even know how," she said.

The interviewer then asked The Meta-Four member about her situation with Whoop That Trick during Oro Mensah's match. However, the female WWE star ducked the question and walked away from discussing Trick Williams.

Check out the video below:

Trick Williams could defend his WWE NXT Championship against a member of The Meta-Four

Since Dar was taken out earlier on the NXT show, Oro Mensah stepped up to face Je'Von Evans in a singles match. The match saw Evans emerge victorious over his opponent and earn respect from Whoop That Trick. As of now, there's no confirmation on which WWE Superstar will face Trick Williams at Battleground Las Vegas.

Given that the leader of The Meta-Four stable will be 'out indefinitely,' there are chances that Mensah could challenge the 29-year-old star for the NXT Championship. Fans will have to wait and see what the future holds for the heel faction with Noam Dar on the sidelines due to injury.