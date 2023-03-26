27-year-old injured WWE Superstar is set to enter Miss Universe Canada

WWE is a land of opportunities as it gives superstars a chance to showcase themselves whether it is on weekly television or projects outside of the company. Recently, injured NXT superstar Arianna Grance announced that she would enter the 2023 Miss Universe Canada.

Last year, Arianna Grace signed up with the company and began working on the developmental brand. The second-generation star was barely used on weekly television as she got injured and was put on the shelf. She is currently rehabbing from injury but has some exciting news for the WWE Universe.

Grace has spent most of the current year rehabbing and modeling. She recently announced through her social media account that she will be competing in the upcoming Miss Universe Canada pageant.

"Excited to share I will be competing in this years Miss Universe Canada!!!!! 🥰 thankful to my work place for allowing me to do this while rehabbing my injury!" tweeted Grace.

It will be interesting to see when Grace will officially return to the developmental brand after she recovers and competes at Miss Universe Canada.

Arianna Grace is currently dating fellow WWE Superstar Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo

After campaigning for weeks, Santino Marella was able to get an audition for her daughter to become a WWE Superstar. Last year, she signed up with the company and became Arianna Grace on the developmental brand.

She was often featured on NXT LVL UP before debuting on weekly television. She also participated in the Women's Breakout tournament but lost to Tiffany Stratton in the first round.

Last year, she confirmed that she is dating current WWE NXT Superstar Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo, who's seen working with Tony D'Angelo on the developmental brand.

Stacks will team up with D'Angelo to take on the Gallus and Creed Brothers in a Triple Threat tag team match for the NXT Tag Team Championships at Stand & Deliver.

