Second-generation WWE star Arianna Grace reveals injury; will undergo surgery

WWE NXT Superstar Arianna Grace has announced that she's currently injured.

The daughter of former WWE Superstar Santino Marella hasn't been seen in action since an episode of NXT LVL UP on October 4 when she teamed up with Kiana James in a loss against Fallon Henley and Sol Ruca. Prior to that, she and James lost a tag team match on NXT back on September 13 against Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark.

Grace took to social media to announce her injury and that she would be having surgery next week. Tweeting out:

"Hey you guys!!!! Sadly, I’m injured and will have surgery next week. I’m going to do all I can to recover properly and come back stronger so I can get back to doing what I love, performing for all of YOU! I can’t wait to get back in the ring *pleading face emoji* *red heart emoji* *praying hands emoji*," Arianna Grace wrote.

Arianna Grace will document her recovery on multiple social media platforms

While many wrestlers vanish on social media following surgery to take time to cooperate, Grace is choosing to take another approach.

The second-generation WWE Superstar stated that she would be documenting her journey to recovery on Instagram and TikTok. Tweeting out:

"I will be documenting my journey to recovery on my Instagram story, and TikTok as well. So if you want to come on this ride with me, that’s how you can do so. It’s going to be a tough road ahead… I’m nervous but ready. I would also like to thank everybody for their kind words and well wishes. It’s greatly appreciated right now and means a lot to me. I do what I do for the fans, and it means a lot to feel the support from you all *red heart emoji* *praying hands emoji*," Arianna Grace wrote.

What do you make of Arianna Grace's injury? Will you follow Grace's road to recovery on social media following her surgery next week? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

