27-year-old RAW star admits he wanted Kurt Angle to return at the 2024 Royal Rumble

Kurt Angle hasn't featured in a match in nearly five years since he had his farewell bout at WrestleMania 35 against Baron Corbin. Before the 2024 Royal Rumble, one RAW star was desperate to see Angle make a surprise return.

This year's Men's Royal Rumble match was criticized for the lack of surprises, and understandably so. When Sportskeeda's Emily Mae asked Brutus Creed of The Creed Brothers about a potential surprise he'd like to see along with his favorite Rumble moments, he had his answer locked and loaded.

He revealed that he wanted to see Kurt Angle come out of retirement as he felt that the legendary wrestler had one more match left in him. He named Mick Foley's iconic three-character performance at the Royal Rumble as a favorite moment of his:

"I know it's not going to happen, but I just want Kurt Angle. Have him come back. I know he's got one more in him. He's an Olympic Champion with a broken freakin' neck. And then, I liked the three faces of Foley - Mankind, Cactus Jack, and Dude Love. I loved [John] Cena's return too but those are the two things that stick out to me." (4:35-4:56)

Brutus Creed also recounted an experience he had with Angle when he was a child:

"I think I was 12 years old when I gave him my shirt and he signed it. And I got in the ring afterward. I think he's always been an inspiration, I can't wait to meet him and hopefully, he's as good a dude as I think he is." (5:14-5:25)

Kurt Angle sent a touching message to Bayley following her Royal Rumble win

Bayley was the most popular choice among the WWE Universe to win the Royal Rumble as it was essentially the only accolade she had left to accomplish in her Hall of Fame-worthy career.

Kurt Angle put out a touching tweet on X, touching upon how beautiful it was to see his daughter's hero win the Royal Rumble match.

Bayley responded with some words of gratitude, thanking Angle for his comments.

