Bayley breaks character to respond to Hall of Famer’s message about her performance at the 2024 Royal Rumble

Bayley just responded to a WWE Hall of Famer's message about her winning the 2024 Royal Rumble match.

Kurt Angle is a legend in the business. Despite being retired from the WWE, Angle still keeps his eye on what happens in WWE. This is evident when he recently sent out a congratulatory message to Bayley who won the Women's Royal Rumble match.

This kind message from Kurt Angle prompted a response from the Role Model, who took to social media to thank the WWE Hall of Famer:

"Thank you Kurt! That means a lot!!"

Check out her tweet:

Expand Tweet

Bayley entered the Women's Royal Rumble in the number three spot and lasted over an hour to win the match and punch her ticket to WrestleMania 40.

Dakota Kai cried after Bayley won the Women's Royal Rumble match

The Role Model is the one who introduced Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to the main roster when she created Damage CTRL. Since then, their bond has only grown stronger and this has led SKY and Kai to grow so much in the ring.

During a recent interview with Denise Salcedo, Kai gave her honest thoughts on her stablemates' win at the 2024 Royal Rumble:

"I cried. I was waterworks, honestly, and seeing it all go down and her being in the match for as long as she was too, was insane. When it happened, all the emotions bubbled to the surface. This woman has supported us, she brought me back, she brought IYO in and gave us an opportunity," she said. "She’s always been the most selfless person, the most giving person. So to see her finally receive her roses was just absolutely… I don’t know, it was so nice. I cried, I cried like a baby." [From 0:32 to 1:07]

It's good to see that Dakota Kai was so happy for her stablemate. The Role Model has hinted at challenging Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 40. So we'll have to wait and see if that's the choice she makes.

What do you make of Bayley's win at the 2024 Royal Rumble? Sound off in the comments section.

EC3 has called a former WWE star a LIAR. More details here