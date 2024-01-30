"I cried like a baby" - Damage CTRL member shares honest reaction to Bayley's Royal Rumble win

The leader of Damage CTRL, Bayley, won the Women's Royal Rumble Match at the premium live event this past Saturday. Her fellow stablemate, Dakota Kai, recently shared her honest reaction to the 34-year-old's win.

The former Women's Champion created history at the 2024 Royal Rumble as she lasted over 63 minutes inside the ring to secure the first-ever Rumble win of her illustrious career. The Role Model entered at number three and eliminated seven other superstars during the match.

Bayley's Damage CTRL stablemate, Dakota Kai, recently made an appearance at the red-carpet event of Love and WWE: Bianca and Montez. While speaking to Denise Salcedo, the former Women's Champion shared her honest reaction to the former Women's Champion's historic win. Kai stated that she was in tears watching The Role Model win the match and praised the leader of their faction:

"I cried. I was waterworks, honestly, and seeing it all go down and her being in the match for as long as she was too, was insane. When it happened, all the emotions bubbled to the surface. This woman has supported us, she brought me back, she brought IYO in and gave us an opportunity," she said. "She’s always been the most selfless person, the most giving person. So to see her finally receive her roses was just absolutely… I don’t know, it was so nice. I cried, I cried like a baby." [From 0:32 to 1:07]

You can watch the entire video below:

Bayley has altercations with fans at WWE Live Event

The Role Model had altercations with fans at a recent house show in Allentown, Pennsylvania, which was part of the Stamford-based company's Holiday Tour 2023.

During the live show, Bayley was scheduled to face long-time rival Shotzi in a singles match. During her entrance, the former Women's Champion snatched sign boards from the fans at the ringside.

You can watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

The Grand Slam Champion is known for staying in character in and outside the squared circle. It is just another instance of the veteran performer impressing the fans with her incredible character work.

Will The Role Model add another championship win to the long list of her achievements in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Denise Salcedo with an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

EC3 has called a former WWE star a LIAR. More details here