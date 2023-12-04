Watch: Bayley shares video of altercation with fans at recent WWE event

Former Women's Champion Bayley recently shared a video of her altercation with fans at a WWE house show.

Damage CTRL stable has been involved in a feud against Charlotte Flair, Shotzi, and Bianca Belair for over a month on SmackDown. The Bayley-led faction lost to their opponents, who recruited Becky Lynch in their team, in a WarGames match at the Survivor Series Premium Live Event. But, the rivalry between these superstars continued on the latest episode of the blue brand.

Bayley recently took to her Twitter account to share a video of her altercation with fans at a recent wrestling event. WWE is currently on its Holiday Tour 2023, and their recent house show took place in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

During the live show, the 34-year-old faced Shotzi in a singles match. During her entrance, she had altercations with several fans. The former NXT Champion was seen snatching signs from the fans at the ringside.

It is one more instance to showcase why Bayley is known for her incredible character work, whether she plays a face or a heel. The Grand Slam Champion stays in character in and outside the squared circle.

WWE SmackDown General Manager hints at potential Damage CTRL breakup with Bayley

During an episode of WWE's The Bump, Nick Aldis hinted at a potential turn by members of Damage CTRL. The former TNA World Heavyweight Champion believes that the addition of new talents often results in a shift in dynamics within the group.

The 37-year-old SmackDown GM also addressed the visible tension between Bayley and the rest of the members during recent segments involving the faction.

"Every time a new personality comes into the equation, the dynamic shifts, and we are all looking for the same thing. We are all looking for respect, we are looking to make money, and if you are a competitor in WWE, you are looking for championship gold...Most of the time, you are left with no choice. Especially when you get towards the top, you have to go through people. And I would say that the situation with Damage CTRL is a little bit of an example of this," he said.

Nick Aldis further stated:

"The air is thin at the top, as they say, and Bayley might have been, you know, su*king a bit too much of that air herself, and now she has started to look around and go, wait a minute, these guys are making moves unilaterally here, and now I'm sort of left having to make a decision...I understand politics, I understand the emerging dynamics between people. I understand, certainly from a talent's point of view, what's really going under the surface, right? Like I understand that deep down, everybody is a target. It just depends on the timing." [From 21:24 onwards]

