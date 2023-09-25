27-year-old star blasts fake account for claiming she was released by WWE

WWE had its annual talent cuts, and several superstars were released on Thursday and Friday. Some people thought that Karmen Petrovic was one of the NXT stars released, but it was a fake account that made the claims on social media.

A total of 24 superstars were cut late last week as part of the changes made for WWE's merger with UFC to form TKO Group Holdings. Dolph Ziggler, Matt Riddle, Elias, Mustafa Ali, and Dana Brooke were some of the top names who were let go by the company.

Most of the talents confirmed their release on X, formerly known as Twitter. An account posing as Karmen Petrovic claimed that she was also fired by WWE, but that's not the case. The real Petrovic put the fake account on blast for spreading fake news.

"I don't capitalize every word because I'm not a weirdo lol do better with fake news next time," Petrovic wrote.

Karmen Petrovic was part of the Performance Center recruiting class back in November 2022. Petrovic began training at the PC earlier this year and made her debut on March 11, 2023. She mainly wrestles on NXT Level Up.

List of WWE superstars released on Sept. 21 and 22

Despite the recent sale of WWE to Endeavor and the launch of TKO Group Holdings, several talents were released on September 21 and 22. Dolph Ziggler, who has been with the company since 2004, was the biggest name on the list.

Matt Riddle was also released following a tumultuous year in his personal and professional life. Mustafa Ali was let go despite being initially booked for NXT No Mercy. On that note, here are all the 24 superstars released last week:

Dolph Ziggler

Matt Riddle

Mustafa Ali

Elias

Shelton Benjamin

Top Dolla

Rick Boogs

Mån.sôör

Ma.çé

Riddick Moss

Emma

Dana Brooke

Aliyah

Shanky

Quincy Elliott

Bryson Montana

Dabba-Kato

Daniel McArthur

Kevin Ventura-Cortez

Alexis Gray

Abule Abadi-Fitzgerald

Ikemen Jiro

Yulisa Leon

Brooklyn Barlow

