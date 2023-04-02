27-year-old star wants WWE dream match against Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 40

After making a surprise appearance in front of the WWE Universe at WrestleMania 39 last night, rapper Lil Uzi Vert has stated that he is keen to face Dominik Mysterio at the Show of Shows next year.

Over the past few months, Dominik has emerged as one of the most hated performers on the roster, with his unapologetic behavior towards his father Rey, as well as his mother and sister angering many both in and out of WWE.

Speaking in a WWE Digital Exclusive interview, Lil Uzi Vert was asked by Cathy Kelley who his dream opponent would be if he was to step between the ropes at WrestleMania 40.

"Dominik (Mysterio is my dream opponent for WrestleMania)… Yes (I want to help Rey put him in his place). I feel like that’s my job. I have to do that." H/T [Post Wrestling]

WrestleMania 40 is set to take place in Lil Uzi Vert's home city of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at Lincoln Financial Field Stadium on April 6th and 7th, 2024.

Top WWE Star explains her absence during Dominik's match

Whilst Dom's Judgment Day teammates Finn Balor and Damian Priest attempted to assist him in his match against his father last night, his closest ally Rhea Ripley was nowhere to be seen.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, Ripley, who defeated Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's title later in the night, explained why she was not there for Dom during his high-stakes matchup.

"I didn't get to watch Dom Dom's match, otherwise I would have probably tried to go out there to save him. I was too busy in my own head, trying to get myself prepared for this massive match that I knew I was going to have with Charlotte Flair." [2:11 - 2:27]

Whilst Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley did not main event night 1 of WrestleMania 39, the two top WWE stars arguably put on the best match of the show, with various near falls and brutal shots making it a title match for the ages.

