27-year-old TNA star sends a message after appearing at WWE Royal Rumble 2024

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 started off on a shocking note as a star from another promotion entered the 30-woman battle royal. The name in question is Jordynne Grace, who is currently a member of TNA's roster. She took to social media to send a message after her surprise appearance.

Grace, who recently defeated Trinity (aka Naomi) to win the TNA Knockouts World Championship, followed her rival to the Stamford-based promotion in the multi-woman match.

While Naomi officially made her return, Grace's appearance resulted from a deal between TNA and WWE, as the 27-year-old is still signed with the Nashville-based promotion. Grace entered the Rumble at number five and lasted a while before being eliminated by Bianca Belair.

While the TNA Knockouts World Champion did not have the night she would have hoped for, she seems optimistic about the future and the deal between the two companies, as she hinted at after the match. Grace thanked the WWE Universe on X and promised that it's not the last time they will see TNA Wrestling.

Jordynne Grace is one of the most prominent stars in TNA. She had a fierce rivalry with Naomi when the latter was a part of the promotion. However, the duo are very close friends in real life.

