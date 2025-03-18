27-year-old WWE star is "going to be a world champion many times over," says Big E

WWE is home to some of the most talented superstars in professional wrestling. While many of these wrestlers have reached their peak, the company also has several young talented stars who have the potential to be world champions. As per former WWE Champion Big E, one such 27-year-old star will be a multi-time world champion.

The star in question is Bron Breakker. Since making his debut on the main roster, Breakker has managed to stay relevant week after week by making a name for himself. Early into his career on RAW, he has already won the Intercontinental Championship twice.

As per Big E, the Intercontinental Title is only the beginning of the former NXT star's career. During a recent episode of RAW Recap on YouTube, Big E stated that Bron Breakker will go on to become a multi-time champion in WWE.

The former New Day member said:

"I have had conversations with Bron so many times and he has the right mindset. I don't think he is a guy that feels pressure. He is a guy who is going to be a world champion many times over. You can sign it, seal it, its a guarantee. That man is going to be a world champion many times over." [48:44 onwards]

What happened between Bron Breakker and Penta on this week's WWE RAW?

On this week's episode of RAW, Bron Breakker and Penta were both scheduled to compete in singles matches. While Penta was to face Ludwig Kaiser in a No Holds Barred match, Breakker was to defend his Intercontinental Championship against Finn Balor.

Penta took to the ring first and beat Kaiser, after which he expressed his desire to fight for the Intercontinental Title. Later, in the main event of the night, Breakker successfully defended his belt against Balor. But, things turned south when Dominik Mysterio and Carlito attacked the champion after his win.

However, it's worth noting that Penta saved Breakker from this attack, after which he and the reigning IC Champion faced off in the ring. Based on all that transpired, it seems a match between Breakker and Penta could happen soon.

