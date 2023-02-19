27-year-old WWE star sends a four-word message to Seth Rollins following Men's Elimination Chamber Match

WWE star Logan Paul recently sent a four-word message to Seth Rollins following the Elimination Chamber premium live event.

The Visionary competed in the Men's Eliminated Chamber Match against Austin Theory, Montez Ford, Johnny Gargano, Bronson Reed, and Damian Priest for the United States Championship.

The match began with Rollins and Gargano both putting on their best performances. As the action continued, Austin Theory and Damian Priest entered the ring. The Visionary and Gargano jointly attacked Theory as they unloaded on the latter. Bronson Reed came out next and attacked Rollins and Gargano. Montez Ford was the last one to join the contest.

As the match was nearing its end, only Theory and The Visionary were left inside the ring when Logan Paul came out and hit Rollins with a stomp. The interference allowed Theory to gain the advantage and save his United States Championship reign.

Following the attack, Paul took to social media to mock The Visionary as he mentioned how he had stomped the latter and cost him the match.

"Talk sh*t gets stomped," wrote Paul.

Check out a screengrab of Logan Paul's Instagram story via this link.

Former WWE star EC3 gives his honest opinion of Seth Rollins

Former WWE star EC3 recently shared his take on Seth Rollins and the importance of storytelling in matches.

On an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 spoke about how pressurized Rollins would be to top Logan Paul and Ricochet's mid-air collision spot from Royal Rumble 2023.

"I don't think Seth has to feel the obligation to do something equally athletic and eye-bogglingly worthy. The only way you can take it back; you can't do anything more impressive than that and be safe. There's nothing else possible to do. But I do think a well-told story can trump that cool spot," said EC3.

The former world champion also detailed how a 'well-told story' could possibly outshine fancy spots in a match. Following The Maverick's attack, fans will be interested to see WWE's plans for Seth Rollins on the Road to WrestleMania.

What are your thoughts on the same? Sound off in the comment section below.

Will a major betrayal take place at WWE Elimination Chamber? Details here.

Poll : 0 votes