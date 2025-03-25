27-year-old WWE star shows CM Punk the middle finger after RAW in Glasgow

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW from Glasgow, Scotland, CM Punk addressed the WWE Universe ahead of his match against Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 41. Following the show, Punk was shown the middle finger by a 27-year-old WWE star.

Ad

After Monday Night RAW ended, Punk teamed up with Cody Rhodes and Rey Mysterio against Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, and Carlito in a dark match. A fan in the arena captured footage of The Second City Saint being troubled by Dominik, who threw a PRIME bottle at him.

Dominik reshared the story on his Instagram handle and added a middle finger emoji while tagging CM Punk. It's worth noting that Dominik, Carlito, and Finn Balor lost to the babyface trio.

Ad

Trending

You can view a censored version of Dominik's post below.

Image via Instagram - @dominik_35

In the closing stages of the match, Judgment Day member Carlito fell victim to a 619 by Rey Mysterio, followed by a GTS from Punk and a Cross Rhodes from Cody Rhodes. After landing all these finishers on the Puerto Rican wrestler, it was Punk who led his team to victory.

Ad

CM Punk sent a message to Roman Reigns on Monday Night RAW

As mentioned above, CM Punk will face Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 41. While Punk and Rollins are longtime rivals, the former also has a deep connection with The Tribal Chief.

What connects Punk and Roman Reigns is The Wiseman Paul Heyman. While Heyman is currently associated with the OTC, he once used to manage The Second City Saint. It seems the former AEW star is now doing his best to use this and create a rift between Heyman and Reigns.

Ad

On the latest episode of RAW from Glasgow, Punk said:

"His Wiseman, isn't just his Wiseman."

It will be interesting to see how Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns react to CM Punk's statement. Whose side will Heyman pick when the three men square off at WrestleMania 41? Only time will tell.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What's happening between Michelle McCool and Mickie James? More details HERE