Roman Reigns has realized terrible secret, says CM Punk

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Mar 25, 2025 03:55 GMT
He knows now (Credit: WWE.com)

Roman Reigns now knows a terrible secret, according to CM Punk. He's also revealed what it is.

The connection between CM Punk and Paul Heyman runs very deep. The two are linked, and Punk is a "Paul Heyman Guy". However, now, he's going up against a star who Heyman has assisted over the last five years. Reigns has had Heyman at his side throughout his reign as the Tribal Chief.

Now, though, Punk has cast doubt on all of it. The star has not only called out Reigns several times over the past two weeks, but he also said that Heyman had handed Reigns to him on a silver platter. He's been creating a rift between the two, and now, on tonight's RAW, he's said that Roman Reigns has realized the terrible secret - Paul Heyman is not just his Wiseman. He's also CM Punk's.

also-read-trending Trending
"His Wise Man, isn't just his Wise Man."

Roman Reigns was not present this week on RAW, but with the contract signing set for the coming episode of SmackDown, there's definitely a lot of reason for conflict between the two stars. Given that Seth Rollins will also be there, it's sure to be an explosive night for everyone concerned.

