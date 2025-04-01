28-year-old female star sends message to Cody Rhodes after latest project outside WWE

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes was involved in a project outside of the Stamford-based promotion. Now, a 28-year-old female star has sent a message to The American Nightmare regarding this endeavor.

Over the past few years, Rhea Ripley has established herself as a top superstar in the women's division in WWE. She was a dominant Women's World Champion during her title reign. Unfortunately, her WrestleMania status remains up in the air after losing the title to IYO SKY on RAW last month. However, she is still a sought-after star.

Recently, Cody Rhodes was involved in an advertisement for the popular mobile game, Clash of Clans, where Rhea Ripley also made a brief cameo appearance. After the ad was released on social media, The American Nightmare tagged The Eradicator, who responded with the message below:

"Up to no good!"

Cody Rhodes referenced Vince McMahon in a heated promo battle with John Cena on RAW

Cody Rhodes and John Cena are headed for a highly anticipated clash at WrestleMania 41 after the latter won the Men's Elimination Chamber Match last month. Cena and The American Nightmare have been engaged in a war of words over the past few weeks.

Tonight on RAW, the two men came face-to-face again. During the heated exchange, Cody mentioned that the fans chose him while Cena couldn't say the same since he was chosen by Vince McMahon. He didn't directly mention McMahon by name, but referenced him. The segment ended with Rhodes laying out The Franchise Player with a Cross Rhodes.

"You know who chose me? They [fans] chose me. Can you say the same, John Cena? Or was it one guy in an office, who chose you? Who's not here anymore, and we don't talk about him," Rhodes said.

It will be interesting to see who will emerge victorious at WrestleMania 41 between these two men and walk away with the Undisputed WWE Championship.

