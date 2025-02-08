28-year-old star breaks silence following WWE release

WWE SmackDown is on the road to Elimination Chamber in Canada, and the promotion released a few names before the show went on air. Recently, Blair Davenport broke her silence following her release from the Stamford-based company.

Last year, Blair Davenport received her main roster call-up under Triple H's creative leadership as she joined Friday Night SmackDown during the annual WWE Draft. The 28-year-old star had a feud with Naomi, which resulted in Davenport aligning with The Unholy Union.

However, the alliance went nowhere, and Blair Davenport was absent from television until the announcement of her recent release from WWE. Today, the 28-year-old star broke her silence on X and called herself 'Top Gaijin'. She previously used the term when she was wrestling in Japan, and it could be a hint about where she might appear next after the 90-day clause expires.

"🔝 TOP GAIJIN 🔝," Davenport wrote on X.

WWE reportedly had huge plans for Blair Davenport

In 2023, Blair Davenport was marching towards the top of the card on NXT. She won the Women's Iron Survivor match and challenged Lyra Valkyria for the NXT Women's Championship. After her performance against the champion, she received her main roster call-up in 2024.

Unfortunately, she didn't get the opportunity to present herself to a larger audience after she feuded with Naomi on Friday Night SmackDown. It seemed like a trios feud was in the making with Davenport teaming up with The Unholy Union against The Big Three (Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, and Naomi), but it didn't happen.

According to an exclusive report from Sportskeeda Wrestling's Dr. Chris Featherstone, when SmackDown was set to move to the three-hour time slot, several names, including Blair Davenport, were reportedly set to receive a big push in the promotion.

Sadly, she didn't compete for the promotion or the brand in 2025, and the release didn't come as a shock to many. It'll be interesting to see what she does next in the coming months.

