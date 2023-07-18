28-year-old star comments on The Rock's potential WWE return

Following Grayson Waller's recent comments on SmackDown, many are keen to see The Rock return to WWE, including backstage interviewer Megan Morant.

The Great One has not competed in the ring since he wrestled an impromptu match against Erick Rowan at WrestleMania 32 in 2016. However, Rock is in incredible shape, and fans want to see him again in the squared circle.

During a recent interview on the Ten Count, Megan Morant was asked about a potential match between The People's Champion and Grayson Waller. Here's what the 28-year-old star replied:

“I hope so. I would love to see The Rock back, I love Grayson Waller.” Morant added: “If he brings The Rock back to the squared circle, I’m all about it.” [From 8:29 to 8:59]

Check out the full interview below:

One prominent name that WWE fans want to see Rock wrestle against is Roman Reigns. As both stars are members of the iconic Anoa'i family, many believe a match between the two could determine the real Head of the Table on TV.

Will The Rock return to WWE?

Last week, Rock engaged in a verbal back-and-forth with Grayson Waller on social media. This led to the Australian star calling out the former WWE Champion on the latest episode of SmackDown.

Following their Twitter exchange, Ringside News reported that company higher-ups' attention peaked after Waller's message to The Great One.

"This raised a lot of attention. We are told that there is no current plan for Grayson Waller vs. The Rock. That being said, "Rock is hurting for positive publicity, so there may be something in the works."

In recent weeks, Grayson Waller has shown that he can more than hold his own both on the mic and in the ring against some of WWE's greatest-ever stars. He appeared in segments with John Cena and Edge before facing The Rated-R Superstar in a stellar match.

Will Dwayne Johnson ever return to WWE? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from the article's first half, please credit Ten Count and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Is Rhea the new Chyna? We asked Shawn Michaels right here