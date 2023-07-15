WWE Superstar calls out The Rock on SmackDown, says he isn't bothered about The Bloodline drama

On this week's SmackDown, The Rock was put on notice by popular superstar Grayson Waller.

During a backstage interview with Cathy Kelley, Waller called out The Rock and even dropped his iconic "if you smell" catchphrase but in his own style.

Interestingly enough, Waller also mentioned that The Great One wasn't bothered about the issues within his own family, referring to the issues within The Bloodline, and was instead worried about him.

In recent weeks, Waller has shared the stage with WWE legends John Cena and Edge.

At the Money in the Bank premium live event, he confronted Cena, who made a surprise appearance at the show in London. On last week's SmackDown, Waller finally made his in-ring debut on the main roster against a returning Edge.

The two men took each other to the absolute limit before The Rated-R Superstar hit the spear for the win at Madison Square Garden.

What happened between The Rock and Grayson Waller on Twitter?

The issues between The Rock and Grayson Waller began after the latter mocked The Great One and reflected on his debut at MSG.

Taking to Twitter, he posted a video on the same and also mocked The People's Champion's initial WWE attire. Waller said:

"Can you imagine making your debut in Madison Square Garden, of all places, and you wear something like this [Rock's old-school attire]? [laughs] Hold on, I'm gonna put this on. Oh my god. [laughs] Oh my gosh, this is so cringe. Do you smell what I'm cooking?! This is yuck."

#SmackDown "Every single week his family is imploding...but he's worried about ME." @GraysonWWE says if @TheRock wants "The Grayson Waller rub," he knows where to find him.

The former WWE Champion replied to Waller's tweet by mocking him and mentioning that the idea of the attire was Triple H's. Rock wrote:

"Man, you’re right! That outfit was so cringe. Here’s what’s more cringe - the fact you look and sound like you dropped out of some jabroni’s balloon knot. Nice haircut, you Outback Jack Off. Ps, my cringe debut outfit was all Triple H’s idea."

While The Great One hasn't stepped foot inside the squared circle in quite some time, it remains to be seen if Waller could be the one to bring him back to WWE.

