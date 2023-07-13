Popular superstar fires back at The Rock, claims WWE legends hate him

While The Rock is currently busy with his ventures outside of professional wrestling, he recently engaged in a social media exchange with Grayson Waller.

Taking to Instagram, Waller fired back at The People's Champion following their interaction on Twitter. He initially claimed that the latter's WWE attire during the early days of his career was "cringe."

Posting on his Instagram story, Waller continued taking digs at The Rock. The Australian star even mentioned that most WWE legends tend to hate him after his recent interactions with John Cena and Edge.

"These WWE legends really hate me, huh?" wrote Waller.

WrestleSR @wrestle_sr Grayson Waller with a message to The Rock Grayson Waller with a message to The Rock https://t.co/cEKcYNWFyh

Grayson Waller and The Rock's interaction on Twitter explained

Last week's episode of SmackDown emanated from the iconic Madison Square Garden. Grayson Waller made his main roster in-ring debut against WWE legend Edge on the show.

While Waller was unsuccessful in his attempt to win the match, he seems quite proud of his debut. Taking to Twitter, the up-and-coming star recently posted a video reflecting on his MSG outing as he took shots at The Rock simultaneously.

"Can you imagine making your debut in Madison Square Garden, of all places, and you wear something like this [Rock's old-school attire]? [laughs] Hold on, I'm gonna put this on. Oh my god. [laughs] Oh my gosh, this is so cringe. Do you smell what I'm cooking?! This is yuck."

Grayson Waller @GraysonWWE I change my mind, my MSG debut was better I change my mind, my MSG debut was better https://t.co/GAoajLMoTi

The former WWE Champion responded to Waller by agreeing that his initial outfit was indeed "cringe." However, in typical Rock fashion, he mocked Waller and mentioned that the attire was Triple H's idea. The Great One wrote:

"Man, you’re right! That outfit was so cringe. Here’s what’s more cringe - the fact you look and sound like you dropped out of some jabroni’s balloon knot. Nice haircut, you Outback Jack Off. Ps, my cringe debut outfit was all Triple H’s idea."

There were rumors of The Rock possibly returning to WWE for WrestleMania 39. However, he hasn't appeared on the company's programming in years.

