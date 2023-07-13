[WATCH] 33-year-old WWE star fires shots at The Rock; calls his attire "cringe"

The Rock is one of the most renowned names to ever come out of WWE. Over the years, several active superstars have taken shots at him to gather hate, and Grayson Waller has joined the list.

The recently called-up superstar has portrayed a bold personality on SmackDown, confronting big names and hosting his talk show "The Grayson Waller Effect." His interaction with John Cena at Money in the Bank 2023 was well-received by the fanbase.

Grayson Waller recently took to Twitter and compared his in-ring debut at Madison Square Garden to The Great One's. He made fun of The Rock's attire at the time of his debut, referring to it as "cringe." He also mocked the legend's catchphrase. Fans can check out the video below.

"Can you imagine making your debut in Madison Square Garden, of all places, and you wear something like this? [laughs] Hold on, I'm gonna put this on. Oh my god. [laughs] Oh my gosh, this is so cringe. Do you smell what I'm cooking?! This is yuck."

Grayson Waller @GraysonWWE I change my mind, my MSG debut was better I change my mind, my MSG debut was better https://t.co/GAoajLMoTi

While Grayson appears as real as can be in the video, the clip is probably to gather hate for his onscreen character, and there is no bad blood between the two concerned stars. Fans could see him mention this video on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown.

Grayson Waller is not the only WWE star to recently fire shots at The Rock

While Grayson Waller has done a good job talking trash about Dwayne Johnson, he isn't the only one to do it in recent memory.

Roman Reigns was heavily rumored to take on The Rock at WrestleMania 39 and also teased the fans in the months leading up to The Show of Shows. During a promo at a live event in London last year, fans asked Roman about his cousin in Hollywood, and he replied, "The Rock can get it too."

Paul Heyman also fired a shot at The People's Champion, declaring that Roman Reigns is a better champion and a bigger box office draw than The Great One.

While the much-awaited dream match hasn't happened yet, it could certainly happen in the future. Don't believe it? Here are five hints that the two Samoans will battle one another at some point in WWE.

