28-year-old star confirms his tag team's new name ahead of WWE RAW

A popular WWE Superstar has confirmed that his tag team has a new name ahead of RAW after Bash in Berlin. The star in question is Legado Del Fantasma's Berto (FKA Humberto Carrillo).

The 28-year-old reportedly signed a new multi-year deal with WWE. Earlier this year, in July, his real-life cousin, Angel, confirmed that he had re-signed with the Stamford-based company. The duo returned to in-ring action last week on SmackDown as they locked horns with the team of Baron Corbin and Apollo Crews.

Both teams put forth a highly entertaining, fast-paced back-and-forth contest, which ended with the LWO members securing the win following interferences from Santos Escobar and Elektra Lopez. During the match, the team of Angel and Berto were referred to as Los Garza. Berto took to his Instagram account earlier today to share a picture of himself from the match while confirming the new name in the caption.

"⚡️Statement made⚡️ You gotta remember who we are.. Los Garza👊🏾😤," he wrote.

WWE legend praises Angel and Berto's tag team

Legado Del Fantasma has been an integral part of the SmackDown roster for some time. The faction leader, Santos Escobar, has featured in several high-stakes matches, including his recent United States Championship bout with LA Knight, which he lost. Los Garza, on the other hand, hasn't had much success despite impressive in-ring performances.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, former WWE manager Dutch Mantell praised the duo as a tag team. The 74-year-old pointed out that he hated seeing Berto and Garza lose a recent match. However, he felt that they would have their time in the future.

"These guys are good. Most of your Mexican wrestlers are great because that's why they are trying there. They can do almost anything, so I hated to see him lose, too. But he has probably a way to go. Losing doesn't mean anything on anywhere else. Look at the Baker girl, no, who was the one to lose to Charlotte Flair? How many matches did she lose on the row? And I don't think it hurt her at all. That's what they tell the guys in the back, 'don't worry, your time is coming,' and then her time is here. So, SmackDown overall tonight, one of the better shows, and I enjoyed it," he said. [37:10- 38:06]

Berto and Garza grabbed a win after getting a new name. It remains to be seen what lies ahead for the former Los Lotharios.

