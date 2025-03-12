28-year-old star leaving AEW to join The Rock and John Cena in WWE could happen, says veteran journalist (Exclusive)

John Cena stunned the entire pro wrestling community at WWE Elimination Chamber as he turned heel and aligned with The Rock. Veteran pro wrestling journalist Bill Apter believes that a similar surprise could be in the works down the line, as he discussed the idea of MJF leaving AEW to join forces with the two megastars.

MJF, 28, is one of the most talented stars on the AEW roster and has rapidly ascended to the top. He has not shied away from talking about WWE during his in-ring promos or in interviews outside the squared circle, with many expecting him to jump the ship down the line.

During a Q&A with WrestleVotes on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter noted that he could see MJF leaving AEW to join the newly-formed alliance of John Cena and The Rock.

"I am gonna start a great rumor. At the Ironclaw premiere, someone shot a photo of John Cena and MJF. I know MJF has said that he’s never leaving AEW but you never know. This John Cena turn, can you imagine somehow, down the line, later this year that MJF becomes a part of the Rock and Cena [group] when he sells his soul, leaves AEW and he says, ‘I was somewhere else but I sold my soul to The Rock.’" [From 13:45 onwards]

Cena has not been seen on WWE programming since his heel turn at Elimination Chamber. The 16-time world champion is scheduled to be present on RAW next week, where fans could get an explanation from him.

