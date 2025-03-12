  • home icon
  • WWE
  • 28-year-old star leaving AEW to join The Rock and John Cena in WWE could happen, says veteran journalist (Exclusive)

28-year-old star leaving AEW to join The Rock and John Cena in WWE could happen, says veteran journalist (Exclusive)

By Vivek Sharma
Modified Mar 12, 2025 06:14 GMT
The Rock, Travis Scott and John Cena at Elimination Chamber! (Image from WWE.com)
The Rock, Travis Scott and John Cena at Elimination Chamber! (Image from WWE.com)

John Cena stunned the entire pro wrestling community at WWE Elimination Chamber as he turned heel and aligned with The Rock. Veteran pro wrestling journalist Bill Apter believes that a similar surprise could be in the works down the line, as he discussed the idea of MJF leaving AEW to join forces with the two megastars.

Ad

MJF, 28, is one of the most talented stars on the AEW roster and has rapidly ascended to the top. He has not shied away from talking about WWE during his in-ring promos or in interviews outside the squared circle, with many expecting him to jump the ship down the line.

During a Q&A with WrestleVotes on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter noted that he could see MJF leaving AEW to join the newly-formed alliance of John Cena and The Rock.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I am gonna start a great rumor. At the Ironclaw premiere, someone shot a photo of John Cena and MJF. I know MJF has said that he’s never leaving AEW but you never know. This John Cena turn, can you imagine somehow, down the line, later this year that MJF becomes a part of the Rock and Cena [group] when he sells his soul, leaves AEW and he says, ‘I was somewhere else but I sold my soul to The Rock.’" [From 13:45 onwards]
Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

Cena has not been seen on WWE programming since his heel turn at Elimination Chamber. The 16-time world champion is scheduled to be present on RAW next week, where fans could get an explanation from him.

Please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the article!

Quick Links

Edited by Debottam Saha
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी