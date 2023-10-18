28-year-old star loses first match in 1176 days on WWE show

WWE Superstar Lyra Valkyria defeated Tegan Nox during the latest episode of NXT.

Ahead of her huge championship match at Haloween Havoc, Valkyria was scheduled to face Nox in singles action during this week's episode. Natalya was at the show to support Nox after the latter helped her earlier this week.

The match between the duo saw back-and-forth action as both looked to outdo one another. In the closing stages of the bout, Chelsea Green and Piper Niven made their way out to confront Nox and Natalya. This distraction allowed Valkyria to execute a reverse roundhouse kick on Nox to secure a much-needed victory.

This was Nox's first defeat on NXT television in 1176 days. Her last loss came in June 2020, when she teamed up with Shotzi to face the duo of Bayley and Sasha Banks for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

Valkyria is set to face Becky Lynch for the NXT Women's Championship at Halloween Havoc later this month. It will be interesting to see if the Irish star can dethrone the Man.

