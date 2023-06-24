28-year-old star to make WWE SmackDown return after 245 days next week

Next week's episode of WWE SmackDown is stacked, with several exciting matches planned for the show. It is, of course, the go-home show before Money in the Bank and will take place at the O2 Arena in London.

Logan Paul has been confirmed to appear on SmackDown as a guest on The Grayson Waller Effect. This will be his first appearance on the blue brand since the October 21, 2022 episode, during his feud against Roman Reigns.

Paul is set to compete in the men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match one night later, having declared his entry on RAW this week. His return promo turned into a brawl with the other participants, with the internet sensation standing tall before posing with the briefcase.

It remains to be seen what happens next week, though, and how it may affect the outcome at Money in the Bank. Either way, this poises to be the biggest edition of Grayson Waller's talk show yet, as WWE can mention how the Australian newcomer uses social media to his advantage, much like Logan Paul himself.

Other significant happenings on next week's episode of SmackDown include Roman Reigns' first televised appearance since Jey Uso attacked him. It will be interesting to see what he says one night before his and Solo Sikoa's tag team match against The Usos.

Also, Asuka defends her WWE Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair, while Pretty Deadly will look to dethrone Kevin Owens and Zayn to win the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles.

What will happen during Logan Paul's SmackDown return next week? Drop your predictions in the comments section below!

