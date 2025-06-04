  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Alberto Del Rio
  • 28-year-old star makes first WWE appearance as champion after dethroning Alberto Del Rio

28-year-old star makes first WWE appearance as champion after dethroning Alberto Del Rio

By Israel Lutete
Modified Jun 04, 2025 01:44 GMT
Alberto Del Rio is a former WWE star (Image via WWE.com)
Alberto Del Rio is a former WWE star (Image via WWE.com)

On the latest episode of WWE NXT, new AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo made a surprise appearance after dethroning Alberto Del Rio for the title. He is scheduled to face a RAW star this weekend.

Ad

Alberto Del Rio and Vikingo squared off this past Saturday at AAA Alianzas. During the bout, the former WWE Champion was smashed in the face with a guitar. The latter hit a 630 senton and got the victory. Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide was purchased by World Wrestling Entertainment a few weeks ago.

On NXT this week, El Hijo del Vikingo made his first televised appearance after winning the AAA Mega Championship. He was shown in the crowd with the belt before DarkState's match against Chase U. Vikingo is scheduled to wrestle Chad Gable at Worlds Collide this Saturday.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

After defeating Alberto Del Rio, El Hijo del Vikingo will put his AAA Mega Title against the RAW star. El Grande Americano will compete in the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match this Saturday, which means Chad will pull double duty this weekend.

If he wins both matches, he'll become a new champion and the Money in the Bank contract holder. That is, unless they are two different people.

About the author
Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.

Click 'FOLLOW' to get notified when he posts something new!

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Israel Lutete
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications