28-year-old star makes first WWE appearance as champion after dethroning Alberto Del Rio

On the latest episode of WWE NXT, new AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo made a surprise appearance after dethroning Alberto Del Rio for the title. He is scheduled to face a RAW star this weekend.

Ad

Alberto Del Rio and Vikingo squared off this past Saturday at AAA Alianzas. During the bout, the former WWE Champion was smashed in the face with a guitar. The latter hit a 630 senton and got the victory. Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide was purchased by World Wrestling Entertainment a few weeks ago.

On NXT this week, El Hijo del Vikingo made his first televised appearance after winning the AAA Mega Championship. He was shown in the crowd with the belt before DarkState's match against Chase U. Vikingo is scheduled to wrestle Chad Gable at Worlds Collide this Saturday.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

After defeating Alberto Del Rio, El Hijo del Vikingo will put his AAA Mega Title against the RAW star. El Grande Americano will compete in the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match this Saturday, which means Chad will pull double duty this weekend.

If he wins both matches, he'll become a new champion and the Money in the Bank contract holder. That is, unless they are two different people.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Israel Lutete Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.



Click 'FOLLOW' to get notified when he posts something new! Know More