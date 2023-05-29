28-year-old star receives standing ovation after retaining title against Bron Breakker during WWE show

Carmelo Hayes defeated Bron Breakker again to retain his WWE NXT Championship during the Battleground event. The current champion also received a massive standing ovation from his home crowd of Lowell, Massachusetts.

At the NXT Stand & Deliver, Hayes ended Breakker's title reign, and the latter has been more unhappy than ever. After turning heel, the former NXT Champion has assaulted Hayes several times.

However, tonight was the chance for Bron Breakker to get his championship back from the 28-year-old star, but he failed to do so. The WWE Universe was all in for Carmelo and had boos for his opponent.

Hayes' hometown audience kept getting in Breakker's head as he wasted time yelling at them instead of attacking the champion. Then, as Carmelo Hayes went for a springboard move, he received a thunderous spear from the former NXT Champion.

𝙰𝚢𝚘'𝚜 𝚆𝚛𝚎𝚜𝚝𝚕𝚒𝚗𝚐 𝙲𝚕𝚒𝚙𝚜💾 @ayowrestleclips Melo gets CUT IN HALF



Carmelo Hayes vs Bron Breakker

@ NXT Battleground 2023 Melo gets CUT IN HALFCarmelo Hayes vs Bron Breakker @ NXT Battleground 2023 https://t.co/F9HXOFG2vB

The match's final moments saw Bron tossing Melo a few times before going for a Gorilla Press move, and Melo countered out into a pinning combo.

The 28-year-old star delivered three kicks and a reverse crossbody before hitting Nothing But Net finisher to retain the NXT title. Following the match, fans stood up and applauded the current champion at NXT Battleground.

It remains to be seen if Bron Breakker will continue his feud with Carmelo Hayes on NXT programming after this match.

What did you think of Breakker vs. Hayes for the NXT Championship? Sound off in the comments section below.

