28-year-old star says he's "concerned with pleasing" WWE Legends Shawn Michaels and Triple H (Exclusive)

Carmelo Hayes recently spoke about how his main focus is currently to please WWE Legends Shawn Michaels and Triple H with his work on NXT.

Michaels and Hunter are two of the most powerful men in WWE today. While The Game is the Chief Content Officer of the promotion, The Heartbreak Kid takes care of the creative side of things down in NXT. Impressing them can go a long way in helping a performer rise the ranks, and Carmelo Hayes understands this.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Hayes was asked about how he handled the pressure of being one of the most promising stars in NXT. The 28-year-old explained that he doesn't let the pressure get the better of him and that he's mainly concerned about impressing Triple H and Shawn Michaels with his work.

Carmelo Hayes added that he's also focused on giving his all to WWE NXT and being the perfect representative of the brand on TV.

"I'm not changing my formula. I'm just going out there and doing what I do as best I possibly can. So I don't put any extra pressure on myself. I'm concerned with pleasing the people who are in charge like Shawn (Michaels) and Hunter. I want to make sure I do my job right, and all that extra stuff comes later. I just want to put all for NXT and represent NXT well on TV," said Carmelo Hayes (2:09 - 3:03)

Carmelo Hayes on the Iron Survivor Challenge at WWE NXT Deadline

At NXT Deadline on December 10th, fans will witness the first-ever Iron Survivor Challenge going down for both male and female performers.

In the men's match, Carmelo Hayes will take on Axiom, JD McDonagh, Grayson Waller, and Joe Gacy. Hayes discussed how none of the participants had any idea what to expect from the Iron Survivor Challenge. The former NXT North American Champion added that he was excited about the match and wouldn't take it lightly.

"I feel good. The crazy thing is nobody knows what to expect, including the guys in the match. So we are hoping for the best now. And I understand the rules now. We have 25 minutes. Get the most pinfalls. Don't get pinned, don't get put down in the penalty box, and don't lose opportunities to get pins, so I think I got it down. The challenge in this match is crazy, so I'm not taking it lightly, but I'm excited that I'm ready," said Carmelo Hayes (0:58 - 1:28)

Whoever emerges victorious in the Iron Survivor Challenge will get a shot at the coveted WWE NXT Championship.

