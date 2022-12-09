Carmelo Hayes recently discussed the first-ever Iron Survival Challenge, which will go down at this Saturday's WWE NXT Deadline.

Shawn Michaels revealed the new match format on the November 15th edition of NXT. Two bouts under this gimmick will go down at the Premium Live Event, one each for the male and female competitors. Carmelo Hayes, who is among the five talents who will step inside the ring for the Men's Iron Survivor Challenge, discussed his mindset ahead of WWE NXT Deadline.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Hayes stated that even those participating are clueless about what lies ahead for them in the match. The former NXT North American Champion added that he's well aware of the Iron Survivor Challenge's rules and that he wasn't taking it lightly.

"I feel good. The crazy thing is nobody knows what to expect, including the guys in the match. So we are hoping for the best now. And I understand the rules now. We have 25 minutes. Get the most pinfalls. Don't get pinned, don't get put down in the penalty box, and don't lose opportunities to get pins, so I think I got it down. The challenge in this match is crazy, so I'm not taking it lightly, but I'm excited that I'm ready," said Carmelo Hayes (0:58 - 1:28)

Check out the full video below:

WWE NXT Deadline has an exciting lineup

The December 10th show has a stacked card, with almost every big name from NXT in action. Apart from Carmelo Hayes, Axiom, JD McDonagh, Grayson Walker, and Joey Gacy will compete in the Men's Iron Survivor Challenge. As for the Women's match, Cora Jade, Indie Hartwell, Kiana James, Roxanne Perez, and Zoey Starks will lock horns.

If this wasn't enough, Deadline also features NXT World Champion Bron Breakker putting his title on the line against Apollo Crews. Though Breakker is the favorite to retain his title, Crews is expected to give the former the fight of his life.

Plus, WWE SmackDown's The New Day will hope to win the NXT Tag Team Titles for the first time when they challenge Pretty Deadly. Last but not least, Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn will settle their differences in a singles match.

WWE NXT Deadline's card is as follows:

Carmelo Hayes vs. JD McDonagh vs. Joe Gacy vs. Grayson Waller vs. Axiom - Men's Iron Survivor Challenge to determine the #1 contender for the NXT Championship. Zoey Stark vs. Cora Jade vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Kiana James vs. Indi Hartwell - Iron Survivor Challenge to determine the #1 contender for the NXT Women's Championship. Bron Breakker (C) vs. Apollo Crews – Singles match for the NXT Championship. Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince and Kit Wilson) (C) vs. The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) – Tag team match for the NXT Tag Team Championship. Alba Fyre vs. Isla Dawn – Singles match

Do you think Carmelo Hayes stands a chance at winning the Iron Survivor Challenge at WWE NXT Deadline? Sound off in the comments section below!

