28-year-old star shares heartbreaking update 1 year after neck surgery

A popular 28-year-old wrestler recently took to social media to share a massive update on their injury. The star also sent a heartbreaking message in their post's caption. The name in question is former WWE star Steph De Lander (fka Persia Pirotta).

Steph De Lander last competed inside the ring on a TNA show in August 2024. In September of the same year, De Lander revealed that she had been dealing with neck issues and was told that she needed to undergo surgery. However, she confirmed that she wasn't retiring from wrestling and would come back stronger than ever.

Now, the former WWE star has taken to Instagram to share a massive update on her recovery. Steph De Lander highlighted that she underwent neck surgery a year ago before sending a heartbreaking message, saying that she feels she should have been back in the wrestling ring by now, but she hasn't returned yet.

De Lander added that she feels people have forgotten about her situation as she doesn't post a lot about it. She added that she was frustrated by this setback, but was also proud of herself for pushing through this tough time.

"It’s been 1 year since my neck surgery. I should have been back in the ring by now, but I am not. Sometimes I feel like my situation is forgotten about because I don’t complain, I don’t post about it (no hate to those who do), I just get on with it and focus on what I can control. Although I am frustrated with certain things, I am proud of myself for always pushing forward and keeping a positive attitude and spirit 🙏🏼," she wrote.

Check out her Instagram post here.

Former WWE star Steph De Lander got engaged while being out with an injury

Amid her injury hiatus, Steph De Lander got engaged to her long-time partner, Mance Warner, in April 2025. Following this, the former WWE star took to Instagram to share the news with her followers and wrote a loving message for Warner.

"'Love is like the open sea…' here’s to forever with you ♥️🌊🌈☀️🌴," she wrote.

We at Sportskeeda wish Steph De Lander a speedy recovery and hope she returns to the ring stronger than ever.

