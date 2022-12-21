28-year-old star suffers punishment even after his ally Carmelo Hayes picked up the victory on the WWE show

On the latest episode of WWE NXT, Carmelo Hayes' partner Trick Williams got a taste of his own medicine at the hands of Axiom. Unfortunately, Trick's downfall came after Melo emerged victorious over the former NXT UK Heritage Cup Champion.

On the opening match of the show, Melo and Axiom traded blows, with the latter landing a powerful dropkick. He added a Shining Wizard Kick in the corner, followed by a Fisherman's Buster for a two-count.

Melo went to the middle rope for another move on Axiom, but the latter pursued him by rolling under the bottom rope and dropping Melo with a modified German Suplex.

Axiom locked Hayes in an armbar, but he broke it with a powerbomb slam after attempting to remove his opponent's mask. He chopped Hayes' chest a few times before they went to the top rope. A-Kid, as he was once known, eventually landed a top-rope Rana on Melo.

As the referee checked on the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion, Trick Williams did his job and interfered by pulling Axiom down by his mask. Carmelo Hayes took advantage of the distraction and delivered his finisher to secure the victory.

As he and Carmelo Hayes celebrated in the entrance area, Axiom exacted vengeance by performing a moonsault off the top rope on NXT star Trick Williams.

