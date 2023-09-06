28-year-old WWE star controversially denied title opportunity by Dominik Mysterio sends Judgment Day member threatening message

WWE Superstar and current North American Champion, Dominik Mysterio, controversially denied a title opportunity for 28-year-old Dragon Lee on the latest NXT episode. Following the show, the latter sent out a threatening message to the Judgment Day member on Twitter.

Lee was booked in a bout against Mustafa Ali, with Dominik as a special guest referee. The winner would get a match against the Judgment Day member, with the WWE North American Championship on the line. Dirty Dom maintained his heel persona, as he made it hard for Dragon Lee to win the match, by counting slowly whenever the latter tried to pin Ali.

However, Dom quickly counted to three when Mustafa rolled up and pinned his opponent, which earned the latter a title match against the champion.

Dragon Lee was left furious by Dirty Dom's antics. The former took to Twitter to send a threatening message to the latter. The 28-year-old wrote that the Judgment Day member knew he would have lost the title, which was the reason he made it hard for Lee to win.

"[Dominik Mysterio] you really know that I’m the one who can finish you .!! that's why you did it..!"

You can check out the tweet below:

Konnan believes WWE Superstar LA Knight should face Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio in a match

Recently on an episode of Keepin It 100 podcast, Konnan said that he would want to see LA Knight face Dirty Dom in a match because the latter would be booed by the fans while The Megastar would be cheered.

"The thing is, that would be a great match. He would be booed and LA Knight would be cheered. But I wouldn't put it for the World Heavyweight Championship."

All the Judgment Day members now hold gold, establishing their supremacy on the roster. Dominik Mysterio is the WWE North American Champion, while Rhea Ripley is the Women's World Champion, and Finn Balor and Damian Priest are the Undisputed Tag Team Champions.

