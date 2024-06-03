28-year-old WWE star reacts to creepy message

A 28-year-old WWE star received a creepy message on social media. She has now responded to the message.

Arianna Grace is the daughter of Santino Marella. She has been part of NXT for the past couple of months. Her gimmick is that of pageant contestant who always gets herself into trouble due to her mouth. Just last week on WWE NXT, she tried to convince Lola Vice to back out of her match with Shayna Baszler but was instead challenged to a match by the former.

Recently, Arianna Grace mentioned on stream that she would want smoke from Tatum Paxley. Paxley caught wind of this clip and responded in a creepy that she wanted all of Grace. This response stunned Grace who reacted to it on social media.

Trending

"Wait a second…. All of me??? What???"

Check out her tweet here:

Expand Tweet

WWE star Arianna Grace denies serious allegations

Arianna Grace is often at the losing end of the matches. But when she does pick up the win, it is due to some underhanded tactic like grabbing the ropes.

Hence, when she recently appeared for an interview with The Wrestling Classic podcast, the host Justin Dhillon confronted her and asked her why she had to cheat to win. Grace quickly denied any allegations of her cheating during her matches.

"I don't know if you have really seen my matches. I feel like you must have been watching something else, because I have never ever grabbed any ropes or done anything underhanded. I only go in there to show competitive sports spirit and do my best, and any victory that I have had has been because of my sheer talent. Thank you very much!" [0:58 - 1:22]

Check out her interview here:

It remains to be seen if this online exchange between Grace and Tatum Paxley will used in an angle for a storyline on WWE television.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback