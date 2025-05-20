28-year-old WWE star reflects on becoming a history-making champion

A major WWE Superstar achieved a historic milestone at the start of this year. They have now commented on becoming the first-ever holder of a coveted title.

Lyra Valkyria was in action against Dakota Kai in a tournament final to crown the inaugural Women's Intercontinental Champion on the January 13, 2025, episode of RAW. Both competitors displayed their resilience, skills, and strength in the ring. Ultimately, the 28-year-old Irish star defeated the former Damage CTRL member to make history and become the first-ever Women's Intercontinental Champion.

On INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, the 28-year-old star said that becoming the first Women's Intercontinental Champion brought her a great deal of confidence. She also recognized the pressure and responsibility tied to the position of an inaugural titleholder.

Lyra Valkyria eventually discovered her strength and command inside the ring, where she felt completely in charge regardless of outside influences.

"[It’s brought me] A lot of confidence, it's a big responsibility, and there's a lot of pressure that comes with it. But I think I'm kind of in control once I get in the ring, that's where I'm like, no matter what outside noise there is, I'm completely in control of what I do here. So that's kind of where my power is. No one can take that away," Valkyria said. [H/T: chrisvanvliet.com]

You can watch the star's comments in the video below.

Lyra Valkyria opened up about working with former WWE RAW Women's Champion

As of now, the reigning Intercontinental Champion is involved in a heated rivalry with her former mentor, Becky Lynch. At Backlash 2025, Valkyria successfully defended her gold against The Man. However, the former WWE RAW Women's Champion did not take the defeat gracefully and launched an attack on her opponent.

In the same interview, Lyra Valkyria broke character and revealed how Becky Lynch had inspired her and many others to pursue a career in professional wrestling.

It's just crazy! She's [Becky Lynch] the one that broke all the glass ceilings; the one that did it all. But she didn't just do it and succeed; she went and did things that no one ever thought were possible. So I have a crazy level of respect for that, Valkyria said.

Last night on RAW, the Women's Intercontinental Champion cost Big Time Becks the opportunity to compete in the 2025 Women's Money in the Bank ladder match. WWE fans will have to wait and see if Lynch and Valkyria compete again for the coveted title.

