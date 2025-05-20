WWE champion opens up about working with Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch has now become a veteran in the wrestling business, and naturally, not just WWE Superstars, but female wrestlers across the globe look up to her. Recently, Lyra Valkyria spoke about The Man's influence on her pro wrestling career.

During an appearance on Chris Van Vliet's INSIGHT podcast, the reigning Women's Intercontinental Champion deeply admired Becky Lynch, recognizing her as a groundbreaking figure who shattered expectations. Lyra Valkyria believed the 38-year-old WWE star's pioneering efforts demonstrated that once one person achieves a difficult feat, it opens the door for many others.

"It's just crazy! She's [Becky Lynch] the one that broke all the glass ceilings; the one that did it all. But she didn't just do it and succeed; she went and did things that no one ever thought were possible. So I have a crazy level of respect for that. Because once someone does something, there's [sic] all these studies about the human capability—how much they can go, right? And then one person broke it, and then, when that one person broke it, it was broken by the next person and the next person and the next person. It's almost like you just need that one person to show you that it's possible," she said.

The 28-year-old felt empowered by Big Time Becks' journey as a woman from Ireland, believing it paved the way for her to unleash her talent.

"Then suddenly, it just opens up the floodgates, and suddenly there's no limit. So to have a woman from my tiny country of Ireland to have gone that far, I really feel like if she can, then why not me?" she added. [H/T: CVV]

Listen to the entire episode below:

Lyra Valkyria defeated Becky Lynch at WWE Backlash

For those unaware, The Man returned to action after several months at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. She and Valkyria defeated Judgment Day's Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez to become the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

However, on RAW after WrestleMania, the Irish duo lost the tag title to The Judgment Day stars. Following the bout, Becky Lynch turned heel and attacked the 28-year-old star, leading to a feud between the two.

At the Backlash Premium Live Event on May 10, 2025, in St. Louis, Missouri, Lyra Valkyria retained her Women's Intercontinental Title against Big Time Becks in a singles match.

Last night on WWE RAW, Valkyria cost her former friend and mentor a chance to qualify for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. It will be exciting to see how this rivalry evolves in the coming weeks.

