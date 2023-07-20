28-year-old WWE star sends a three-word message after losing his title to Dominik Mysterio

On the latest episode of NXT, Dominik Mysterio dethroned Wes Lee to become the new North American Champion. The latter took to social media to react to his loss in a three-worded message.

Dirty Dom didn't win the title clean, as The Judgment Day intervened in the match. While the referee was distracted, Rhea Ripley knocked out Wes Lee with her Women's World Championship. This allowed Rey Mysterio's son to get the pinfall victory and walk out with the title.

Wes Lee took to Twitter to comment on his loss, and he sent out a tweet stating that it isn't over yet.

"...this isn’t over," Lee wrote.

You can check out the tweet below:

Seth Rollins says he knew Dominik Mysterio would be a great heel in WWE

Dominik is one of the biggest heels in wrestling right now, as he has massive heat with the crowd. Whenever he tries to speak on the mic, the fans boo him out of the building.

Speaking to Logan Paul on his IMPAULSIVE podcast, Seth Rollins stated that he knew Dominik Mysterio would be a massive heel because he isn't built to be a good guy on TV.

"I could see this coming... because he’s not built to be a babyface. He’s Rey Mysterio’s kid. Same thing, people think he’s getting handed everything, being Rey’s kid and it’s so easy to wanna hate nepotistic jerks, right? People digging off their family name, it’s easy to hate that and I’m like, they’re gonna love him at first but eventually, it’s all gonna come back around," said Rollins.

Dominik Mysterio is expected to defend his North American Title against Mustafa Ali at NXT'S The Great American Bash.

Do you think Dom will retain the title? Sound off in the comments below!