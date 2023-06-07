28-year-old WWE Superstar is "a diamond in the rough," according to Booker T

Hall of Famer Booker T recently opened up on the immense potential of Carmelo Hayes and one aspect of his wrestling where he can still improve.

Hayes recently won the NXT Title from Bron Breakker and has been one of the most dominant stars on the developmental brand. The 28-year-old has been touted by many to be one of the most charismatic and talented stars to have graced the WWE ring and seems to have a bright future.

Booker T recently discussed Hayes and how the champions' presentation needs to alter on his Hall of Fame podcast. According to the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion, the NXT Superstar is a talented performer. However, he agreed that something is missing in his performance.

"He is him. The dude is good, man. Carmelo is good. I can agree with you as far as something being missing as well. I totally understand exactly where you're coming from as far as that goes. The thing is, I think maybe it's just having that ability to just go out and beat up somebody flawlessly. Wrestling someone is one thing, but going out and beating a guy up is something totally different. Carmelo maybe needs to think about raising his game as far as that goes," he said.

The former world champion added that Hayes is a "diamond in the rough" and that it is best that he remains o NXT for now.

"I can't really get too deep into what I mean about that kind of stuff because, again, I'm like a magician, it's about keeping your tricks real close to the bag. Carmelo is next level talent but that's one of the reasons I'm happy he still is in NXT because he's a work in progress. He's a diamond in the rough that just needs to be polished." [H/T - Fightful]

Booker T also commented on another WWE Superstar

Similar to his criticism of Carmelo Hayes, the WWE legend also appears to be skeptical of Lacey Evans' present gimmick. Since her debut, Evans has been repackaged several times but seems unable to get over with fans. She debuted another gimmick on SmackDown, which is eerily similar to that of the legendary Sgt. Slaughter.

On the same episode of the podcast, Booker T commented on Evans' latest gimmick, saying that it's difficult for it to succeed in the modern era.

"When Sgt. Slaughter, you know, did it, it was perfect timing. America was in a totally different place and we as Americans, as people, we were in a totally different place at that time. And it worked. It worked perfectly. But for Lacey Evans, we've seen her this Sassy Southern Belle and then to go from that to the story that she had gave there for a minute as far as her background being whatnot whatnot, then now jumping into the Sgt. Slaughter," Booker T shared.

As of now, Lacey Evans failed to qualify for the 2023 Women's Money in the Bank match after losing to Zelina Vega. It remains to be seen what is next for her.

