It is hard for 33-year-old WWE SmackDown Superstar's gimmick to work in 2023, according to Booker T

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T seemingly does not believe Lacey Evans' current gimmick could work in 2023.

Evans spent several years in the United States Marines before entering pro wrestling and joining the Stamford-based company. Over the past few years, she has played a few gimmicks. The 33-year-old recently adopted a Sgt. Slaughter-like character. However, it has received a lot of criticism from fans and people in the business.

During the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T commented on Evans' new gimmick, stating that it is hard for that character to work in the current era.

"Iron Sheik in that era when Iron Sheik was doing that, it was perfect timing. You know, when Sgt. Slaughter, you know, did it, it was perfect timing. America was in a totally different place and we as Americans, as people, we were in a totally different place at that time. And it worked. It worked perfectly. But for Lacey Evans, we've seen her this Sassy Southern Belle and then to go from that to the story that she had gave there for a minute as far as her background being whatnot whatnot, then now jumping into the Sgt. Slaughter," he said.

The WWE Hall of Famer then added:

"It's just hard man because she's jumping all around. And it's just that character it's just hard for it to work in 2023, coming out, parking orders, that gimmick, you know, wrestler. And we see the characters that get over, you know, the Rhea Ripleys, the Charlotte Flairs, the Bianca Belairs, just real people, you know what I mean. They're just coming out and making you feel a certain way when you see them walk out that curtain has a certain something about them that make you feel. And this when it comes out it makes you feel like we're in a different era." [28:55 - 30:12]

Sergeant Slaughter's daughter accused Lacey Evans of stealing her father's gimmick in WWE

Lacey Evans returned to WWE television last Friday on SmackDown to square off against Zelina Vega in a Money in the Bank qualifying match. However, Sgt. Slaughter's daughter took to Twitter to accuse the former United States Marine of stealing her father's gimmick, dubbing her a "poser."

Slaughter then later tweeted a warning to Evans, stating that his daughter is tough. Evans then fired back at the WWE legend and his daughter.

"Between your hips and her 🤼🏼‍♀️ ability, the chances of anyone in your bloodline to put me in a bag is 0. When you birth someone who can carry your legacy or take me out, call me. Until then, salute me. Like the real Marine I am. Rah. 🇺🇸," tweeted Lacey Evans.

