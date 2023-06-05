SmackDown star reportedly "not getting a push" despite recent WWE return

Despite having just recently made her return to WWE TV, it has been reported that company higher-ups have no plans to push Lacey Evans further.

The 33-year-old competed in her first televised match since March this past Friday as she went one-on-one with Zelina Vega of the Latino World Order.

Unlike most superstars who make their returns to the company, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio has reported that Evans "is still not getting a push in WWE."

Signing for World Wrestling Entertainment in 2016, Lacey Evans has had brushings with the main event scene, most notably in 2019 when she battled Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship.

Former WWE manager on Lacey Evans' creative direction

Although Lacey possesses a vast amount of athleticism, she has struggled to establish herself as one of the company's biggest stars in recent years.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, former WWE manager (a.k.a Zeb Colter) questioned why Lacey is not being booked in a stronger position.

"She's not boring. To me, she'd be easy to book because she's doing half the work before she gets there. I thought she did the greatest thing when she told, 'I did all this for you people. Then you come out here and you boo me?' So she's putting the heat on the people. Not on her opponent, not on another wrestler. She's putting the heat on the people, and that's the easiest type of heat to get and she did it well. But like I've said a thousand times, this is just a week of this year, they've got 51 weeks this year. Do something with that girl." [44:02 - 44:46] (H/T Sportskeeda)

Check out the full video below:

After losing to Zelina Vega this past Friday on SmackDown, Lacey Evans has fallen to the back of the line after she failed to qualify for the upcoming Money In The Bank ladder match.

Which two stars will win the Money In The Bank ladder matches? Give us your predictions in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Brock Lesnar and 10 WWE stasr who are FREE AGENTS

Poll : 0 votes