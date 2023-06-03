Dutch Mantell urges WWE to "do something" with SmackDown star after uneventful return in over three months (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell was happy to see Lacey Evans on SmackDown and feels she should be a regular part of the show.

Lacey was on SmackDown this week in a Money in the Bank qualifying match against Zelina Vega. The heelish superstar hit her opponent with the Women's Right before the match and looked to use the momentum to pick up the win. However, she fell victim to Vega's signature Code Red and lost the encounter.

On this week's episode of Smack Talk, Mantell stated that Lacey was one of the easiest stars to book because of the reactions she got from fans. He maintained that WWE should look to use her more frequently as a top heel in the Women's division.

"She's not boring. To me, she'd be easy to book because she's doing half the work before she gets there. I thought she did the greatest thing when she told, 'I did all this for you people. Then you come out here and you boo me?' So she's putting the heat on the people. Not on her opponent, not on another wrestler. She's putting the heat on the people, and that's the easiest type of heat to get and she did it well. But like I've said a thousand times, this is just a week of this year, they've got 51 weeks this year. Do something with that girl." [From 44:02 - 44:46]

This was Lacy Evans' first WWE TV appearance since March

This week's qualifying matchup involving Lacey Evans was the first time the star was on WWE TV since the March 24 edition of SmackDown.

Evans last competed in a qualifying match for the WrestleMania Showcase, teaming up with Xia Lee against Natalya and Shotzi. Over the last few months, the 33-year-old star had some dark matches on the blue brand, emerging on the losing end.

It will be interesting to see whether WWE looks at a sustained push for Evans after this week or pushes her down the card once again.

