WWE SmackDown Results: Top champ attacked; big name kicked out of The Bloodline - Winners, Recap, Grades & Highlights (June 2, 2023)

Austin Theory kicked off SmackDown and celebrated his win over Sheamus at Night of Champions before thanking Pretty Deadly for the help. The duo walked out and said that it was their pleasure before the Brawling Brutes came out and were ready to fight.

WWE SmackDown Results (June 2, 2023): Brawling Brutes vs. Austin Theory & Pretty Deadly

Prince and Holland kicked off the match, and Butch was tagged early with the Brutes in control. Theory and Sheamus were tagged in soon after, and the latter hit a big slam.

The Brutes came in with Irish Curse backbreakers and then the White Noise on all three opponents. Sheamus got the Brogue kick on Austin, but the Deadly dragged Theory outside to save him from the pin.

Theory came back with a big powerbomb for a near fall before we got a big sequence ending with Beats of the Bodhran on all three opponents. Theory hit the A-Town down on Ridge before the Deadly hit Spilt Milk on him, letting Austin get the winning pin.

Result: Austin Theory & Pretty Deadly def. Brawling Brutes

Grade: B+

Solo Sikoa was backstage, and Paul Heyman told him that he had gotten Adam Pearce to ban The Usos from the arena for Roman Reigns' 1000-day celebration.

The O.C. vs. Hit Row on SmackDown

Ashante and Anderson kicked off the match, and Top Dolla was tagged in early on before Hit Row took control. B-Fab got a cheap shot on Anderson before he hit a spinebuster on Adonis.

Gallows tagged in and took out Adonis before joining Anderson for the Magic Killer, picking up the win.

Result: The O.C. def. Hit Row

Grade: D

Grayson Waller was out next to interview Asuka after winning the RAW Women's Championship. After a recap of the match, Waller pointed at the Money in the Bank briefcases and stated that someone on the roster might come after her.

IYO SKY came out, and the two started yelling at each other in Japanese before Bayley came out to clarify.

Bayley said that she and IYO would be in the qualifying match for MITB before Shotzi and Lacey Evans said they would be as well.

Zelina Vega was out next and said that she, too, would be trying to qualify as well. A shouting match began, and Asuka shut them up to tell them that no one was ready for her, but Bianca Belair came out and attacked the new champ.

Officials separated the two before we headed for a break on SmackDown.

Cameron Grimes was backstage and said that he wanted revenge on Baron Corbin, who was a free agent.

Lacey Evans vs. Zelina Vega on SmackDown

Lacey hit her trademark right hook before the match started, and after the bell, she got a quick near fall off a clothesline. Evans got a headlock in before Zelina broke out and sent her into the turnbuckles.

Zelina managed to get a takedown before hitting the Code Red for the easy win. With that, Zelina Vega qualified for the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match on SmackDown.

Result: Zelina Vega def. Lacey Evans

Grade: C

Montez Ford vs. LA Knight on SmackDown

The two traded strikes before Ford got a clothesline and a back body drop before Knight dodged the standing moonsault. Knight came back with some elbows and went for a springboard crossbody, but Ford rolled out of the way.

Ford got a near fall off a big slam before they took each other out with clotheslines. Knight caught Ford on the ropes but was pushed down before he missed the Blunt Force Trauma. Knight reversed a rollup and used the ropes to pin Ford.

Result: LA Knight def. Montez Ford

Grade: B

Triple H was out next to tell us how Roman Reigns was better than the legends from our childhood.

The Game thanked Roman for his service and unveiled a new Undisputed Title belt for him so that Reigns, or rather Heyman, doesn't have to carry the two belts all the time.

The Usos showed up, and Jimmy stared Roman down in the ring as Jey paced and avoided eye contact. Roman told Jey to kick Jimmy in the face, but Jey silently looked away.

Jimmy got on the mic and said Roman was a menace to society and a terrible brother to them. He added that Roman was using Solo before he noted that the Usos were relevant only because of him.

Solo got on the mic now and said he acknowledged the Tribal Chief but The Usos were his brothers before joining them. Roman tried to talk back but instantly got smacked in the face by Jimmy.

Jey tried to mediate things before Jimmy agreed they should work together. Roman was torn but then hugged Jimmy before saying no. Solo hit Jimmy with the Samoan Spike out of nowhere, and Roman walked away.

Heyman asked Roman about Jey on the way out, and Reigns said that Jey would fall in line like he always does before SmackDown went off the air.

Episode rating: A

We got some great matches, while The Bloodline had a major falling out on the SmackDown after Night of Champions.

